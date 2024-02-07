Browns Draft Prospect: Texas defensive tackle T'vondre Sweat
The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle from Texas could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
T’vondre Sweat, a 6’4, 362-pound defensive tackle, helped lead the Texas Longhorns to their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history in 2023, where he three total tackles in their 31-37 loss to the Washington Huskies. Sweat was a three-star recruit out of Huntsville, Texas, was ranked the 54th prospect in the State of Texas according to 247sports, and committed to the University of Texas in 2018.
Once at Texas, Sweat played in all 13 games his freshman year, recording nine total tackles, a sack, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The Longhorns finished the 2019 regular season 7-5 and were elected to face off against Utah in the Alamo Bowl. Sweat recorded two assisted tackles in the Longhorns 38-10 Alamo Bowl victory over the Utes.
In his sophomore season, the defensive tackle recorded 22 total tackles, a sack, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery through 10 games. The Longhorns finished the 2020 regular season 7-3 and were once again Alamo Bowl bound, this time facing off against Colorado. Sweat totaled two tackles in the Longhorns' 55-23 victory over the Buffaloes.
Sweat underwent offseason shoulder surgery but was cleared to play before the first game of the 2021 season. Sweat once again racked up 22 total tackles, a sack, and three pass breakups through 12 games in his junior year. The Longhorns finished the 2021 season 5-7 and failed to become bowl-eligible.
His breakout season came in his senior year when the defensive lineman totaled 30 tackles, seven quarterback hits, and four pass breakups through 13 games. The Longhorns finished the 2021 season 8-5 and were again headed to the Alamo Bowl to take on the Washington Huskies. Sweat recorded one total tackle, a quarterback hit, and a pass breakup in the 20-27 loss to the Huskies. His 2022 performance on the field earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Sweat returned for his fifth year and final season in 2023 and recorded a career-high 45 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups, and a blocked kick. He recorded two total tackles in the Longhorns' 49- 21 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2023 Big 12 Championship game. The Longhorns finished the 2023 regular season 12-2 and were headed to the College Football Playoffs for the first time since its creation in 2014. Sweat recorded three total tackles in Texas’ 37-31 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.
The honors poured in for Sweat in 2023, who was unanimously named first-team All-American, Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year (Coaches, AP), first-team All-Big 12 (Coaches, AP), first-team All-America (ESPN, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, USA Today, FOX Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus) and won the Outland Trophy Award winner.
Sweat’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Massive human being with a thick lower half.
- Takes on blocks against the run with a wide base and has excellent upper-body strength to get extension and create stalemates against offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage.
- Concedes little to no ground against double-teams and can fight back against pressure to stay in his gap if slanting puts him out of position.
- Gets off one-on-one blocks fairly easily with his strength and extension.
- Has active hands as a pass-rusher and gets his hands up to bat passes when he doesn't hit home.
Sweat's noted weaknesses:
- Lacks acceleration off the line of scrimmage.
- Has a habit of hopping and standing up out of his stance.
- Hands are often late when rushing the passer, allowing offensive linemen to make the first significant contact.
- Doesn't have a go-to pass-rush move that he can consistently win with in the NFL.
- Conditioning needs work. Runs out of gas easily.
T’vondre Sweat compared to other 2024 prospects:
T’vondre Sweat - Texas Longhorns - 6’4 - 362 lbs
- 62 Games
- 128 Total Tackles (47 Solo - 81 Assisted - 17.5 For Loss)
- 5 Sacks
- 14 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Kris Jenkins - Michigan Wolverines - 6’3 - 305 lbs
- 44 Games
- 112 Total Tackles ( 54 Solo - 58 Assisted - 8 For Loss)
- 4 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Jer’zhan Newton - Illinois Fighting Illini - 6’2 - 295 lbs
- 44 Games
- 187 Total Tackles (80 Solo - 107 Assisted - 27.5 For Loss)
- 18 Sacks
- 5 Passes Defended
- 2 Forced Fumbles
- 3 Fumble Recoveries
Leonard Taylor III - Miami Hurricanes - 6’3 - 305 lbs
- 28 Games
- 64 Total Tackles (25 Solo - 39 Assisted - 22.5 For Loss)
- 6 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 1 Pass Defended
Byron Murphy II - Texas Longhorns - 6’1 - 307 lbs
- 34 Games
- 70 Total Tackles (32 Solo - 38 Assisted - 15 For Loss)
- 8 Sacks
Brandon Dorlus - Oregon Ducks - 6’3 - 290 lbs
- 57 Games
- 112 Total Tackles (58 Solo - 48 Assisted - 27 For Loss)
- 12 Sacks
- 13 Passes Defended
- 1 Fumble Recovery
While Sweat’s stamina, acceleration off the line, and pass rush are areas of concern, his massive size, ability to handle double team blocks, and run-stopping skills make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns defense.