Browns draft target: Roschon Johnson perfect complement to Nick Chubb
As it stands right now, the Cleveland Browns are set to have a much different running back room in 2023 with D'Ernest Johnson already gone and Kareem Hunt unlikely to return. That means only Jerome Ford, John Kelly, and Demetric Felton remain behind Nick Chubb — although Felton has spent more time at wide receiver than running back thus far.
Out of that trio, Ford is the main candidate to back up Chubb this coming season. A fifth-round pick last year, he was an explosive player for Cincinnati and did well in the the return game as a rookie but hardly touched the ball as a runner.
Heading into the season without much experience behind Chubb isn't a bad thing but the Browns shouldn't simply stand pat and hope for the best. Instead, they should continiue to bring in competition and there might not be a better option for what they need than Roschon Johnson from Texas.
Often overshadowed by teammate Bijan Robinson (who was the best back in the nation), Johnson quietly put together an impressive career. He has an excellent blend of speed and power and is an absolute tank in the open field.
As if that wasn't enough, he's also one of the most trustworthy backs in this class, with just one fumble in his career.
In all, Johnson had 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. That might not sound like a lot for four seasons but it was consistent production and he's also got plenty of tread on the tires since he wasn't run into the ground during his time in the NCAA.
Should Cleveland land Johnson, it would allow them to turn to a billdozer whenever Chubb needed a rest. While there's something to adding a speed back to replace the powerful Chubb, this offense was at its best when Kareem Hunt was playing with a wreckless abandon and knocking defenders down.
Johnson, who stands 6-foot-0 and 219 pounds can offer exactly that as he looks to step out of Bijan Robinson's shadow and become a force in the NFL.