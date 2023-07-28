Browns fans may cringe at latest Baker Mayfield comments
Baker Mayfield says his injury led to his demise with the Cleveland Browns and isn't interested in anyone telling him what he can or can't do in Tampa Bay
By Randy Gurzi
Baker Mayfield was a former No. 1 overall pick for the Cleveland Browns and for a few years, it felt as though he was ready to turn the franchise around. He was under center for their first playoff win since returning to the league in 1999 but then just one season later, he was on the way out.
Cleveland ended up pursuing Deshaun Watson and Mayfield was sent to the Carolina Panthers. He didn't last in Carolina long at all but had a decent run with the Los Angeles Rams to close out 2022.
Now, he's in line to start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will be no easy task since he's replacing Tom Brady. That will surely lead to even more criticism and on Thursday, he was asked about how he's going to face that. The response just might induce some groans from fans in Northeast Ohio.
Mayfield said that he hasn't been on social media for nearly two years and that he's "wired different." He added that he doesn't need anyone to tell him what he's capable of before bringing up the ever-present "chip on his shoulder."
Baker Mayfield continues to ignore his own draft status
Much of the criticism hurled at Mayfield by Cleveland fans is unfair. He did go 29-30 which is by far the best mark they've seen in any four-year stretch since returning to the league. He was also much more successful than Jacoby Brissett, who was just 4-7 but is universally loved.
Of course, the reason for this is the fact that Mayfield continued to bang the underdog drum which wore thin on the fan base. His play on the field was inconsistent but what really turned fans off was how he often acted like he was still a two-time walk-on in the NCAA rather than the No. 1 overall pick.
Baker Mayfield blames injury for his demise in Cleveland
Mayfield, who recently said he wasn't having fun the past couple of seasons, also mentioned Cleveland during his presser. He didn't dive too deep into his time there but said the injury is what led to his departure.
He touched on Carolina just long enough to say he wasn't going into it, but seeing how much better that team was without Matt Rhule, it's safe to say Mayfield doesn't feel like he was the main problem there.
Now on his fourth team in the past two seasons, Mayfield is looking to again prove the doubters wrong. And in doing so, he might have given a few fans in Cleveland some PTSD with the comments.