Browns fans tortured with another trade down in 7-round mock draft
Andrew Berry trades down again in this mock, much to the dismay of Browns fans
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 85: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB, Clemson
Cleveland replaced Anthony Walker, Jr. in free agency with Jordan Hicks which is a win for them. Walker was a strong veteran leader but struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Browns. Hicks is also a solid veteran who started his career with durability concerns but hasn't had major issues for quite a while. He also has experience with Jim Schwartz, even winning a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles.
They also signed Devin Bush, which is a nice story since his dad played for the Browns. However, he hasn't been as effective as Sione Takitaki who signed with the New England Patriots in free agency.
With all that being said, the Browns use their original Round 3 pick in this mock on Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. At 6-foot-0 and 230 pounds, Trotter is on the smaller side for a linebacker but he has NFL bloodlines. His father, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr. played in the league for 11 seasons and made the Pro Bowl four times.
The younger Trotter had 177 tackles, 12 sacks, and four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) over his final two seasons with the Tigers. He does have issues with missed tackles but his high football IQ could help him succeed under Schwartz.