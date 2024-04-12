Browns fans tortured with another trade down in 7-round mock draft
Andrew Berry trades down again in this mock, much to the dismay of Browns fans
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 206: Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss
Cleveland has done an excellent job when it comes to adding safeties as of late. Grant Delpit has developed into a star while Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod give them two veterans they can trust. They were also pleasantly surprised by how well Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell played when they were pressed into action last year due to injuries.
With those five players on the roster, safety isn't much of a need. However, they did struggle with durability as Delpit, McLeod, and Thornhill all missed time in 2023. That's why they pull the trigger on Daijahn Anthony from Ole Miss at pick 206.
Anthony started his career at Liberty as a cornerback but broke out when he went to Ole Miss and moved to safety. He had 61 tackles and three interceptions in his final season and offers excellent value this late.
Round 7, Pick: 243: Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State
Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin is one of the wide receivers the Browns have been linked to as a top-30 visit. They've also shown interest in Troy Franklin and Malachi Corley but they went too early in this mock. We wait until the final pick since receiver isn't a major need and the value was much greater at other positions earlier.
Griffin doesn't offer excellent size at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds but he's experienced on special teams and gives them another capable return man. He's also dangerous once he has the ball in his hands which could lead to work in the slot.