Browns first round pick addresses recent trade rumors
Will the Cleveland Browns trade Greg Newsome ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft? He's entering the fourth year of his career and that means the Browns will need to figure out within the next two weeks if they want to pick up the fifth-year option on Newsome's contract.
If they're not interested in doing that, trading Newsome could be an option on the table for Cleveland. Newsome addressed the trade rumors swirling around, noting “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. I feel like [General Manager Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys, being a guy that’s always energetic, celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value so I wasn’t too worried about that.”
Greg Newsome isn't worried about trade rumors
Newsome said that while doesn't pay attention to the rumors, his family hears about them and relays that information to him. He said he's comfortable in Cleveland and feels as though the front office know what's brought to the team and how much of a leader he is. He isn't worried about the trade rumors and wants to stick around.
That's great that Newsome wants to stay with the Browns but just because he wants that to be the case doesn't mean the team will grant him his wish. The Browns are going to be in cap hell for quite some time and that means shedding cap space anywhere they logically can might be the way to go when it comes to trading Newsome.
While Newsome had a solid year in 2023, the Browns can't necessarily ship him off for nothing. If the Chiefs only got a third-round pick in next year's draft in exchange for L'Jarius Sneed, it's likely that the Browns won't get much more for Newsome.
Buckle up Browns fans. These rumors aren't going away anytime soon.