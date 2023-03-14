Browns Free Agency 2023: Arrivals, departures, and rumors from Day 1
The first day of legal tampering is over and while the Cleveland Browns didn't add any big names, they were still pretty active. They were able to sign one outside free agent while also locking up three pending free agents of their own.
Here's a quick rundown of everything that went on for the Browns on Monday.
Browns departures in 2023 free agency - Day 1
Chase Winovich, EDGE
New Team: Houston Texans
Contract: 1-year, $2.1 million
Winovich was added in a trade for Mack Wilson but injuries kept him from fulfilling his potential in Cleveland. He now heads to Houston which will be his third NFL team.
Browns arrivals in 2023 free agency - Day 1
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE
Former Team: Houston Texans
Contract: 3-years, $19 million (with a chance to increase to $22 million)
After locking up some of their own, the Browns added Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on a three-year deal. Ironically enough, he will replace Chase Winovich, who headed to Houston.
Okoronkwo has just one season with solid production but he's an ascending talent capable of starting. He also doesn't prevent them from going after the right player in the 2023 NFL Draft. Overall, it was a smart move that helps them round out their roster while avoiding a sense of panic.
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Former Team: Minnesota Vikings
Contract: 4-years, $57 million
Late in the night, Cleveland capped things off with an agreement with Dalvin Tomlinson. The former Minnesota Viking will shore up the middle of the defensive line — which was a huge need.
Browns re-signings free agency - Day 1
A.J. Green, CB
Contract: 1-year, $2.6 million
Ethan Pocic, C
Contract: Three-years, $18 million
Sione Takitaki, LB
Contract: 1-year, $2.5 million
Before adding Okoronkwo, the Browns came to terms with three in-house free agents. They kept A.J. Green and Sione Takitaki who are each valuable depth pieces on defense. However, their biggest re-signing was Ethan Pocic, who was one of the best centers in the NFL last year.
Browns free agency rumors - Day 1
The rumor mill was going early for Cleveland with Javon Hargrave, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jessie Bates all on their radar. But each one signed with a different team and it was easy to see why the Browns never got deep into talks with them.
All three landed massive deals with Hargrave netting $84 million over four seasons, Jones getting $51 million over three years, and Bates securing a four-year, $64 million contract.
Cleveland ended up with Dalvin Tomlinson, who will make similar to what Jones will for Seattle but is a much better run-stuffer. Outside of that moves, they seem to be looking at players such as Mack Wilson, who they traded to New England one year ago.
Browns restructures
Before all the fun began, Cleveland restructured Deshaun Watson's contract, freeing up roughly $36 million in cap space.