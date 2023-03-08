Browns free agency: 3 players that will get overpaid in 2023
Overpaid Free Agent No. 2 – Marcus Davenport, DE
With Jadeveon Clowney likely moving on after some “disagreements” with coaching and management, the Cleveland Browns will also be in the market for a new edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett. Edge rushers are always valued highly in free agency, but this year is a down class and could be even worse.
The name that is floating around is Marcus Davenport who currently plays for the Saints. The former first-round pick will likely be high on Berry’s list, but also comes with a few red flags.
Not only has Davenport missed a ton of games during his five-year career, but he also is coming off a season where he had half a sack. It appears there are some organizational differences between Davenport and the Saints, so a fresh start could go a long way.
The big question is, how much will Berry be willing to spend at the position? It’s hard to spend $10 plus on a guy with red flags, but if you don’t get someone it’s going to be a gaping hole on the roster.
I don’t think Davenport will happen for the Browns, I see a veteran like Brandon Graham who has some history with Jim Schwartz being a more likely scenario.