Browns given shockingly low odds to win AFC North in 2024 season
Many fans of the Cleveland Browns thought their season was over when they lost Deshaun Watson to injury in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, but Joe Flacco was signed to the team and helped lead them to an 11-6 record and a spot in the NFL Playoffs.
Unfortunately, their postseason run was short-lived, losing to the Houston Texans in the opening round. Still, the Browns boasted arguably the best defense in the NFL all season and should be a contender in the AFC in 2024, right?
Oddsmakers don't seem to think so.
Let's take a look at the opening odds to win the AFC North to get a better idea of where Vegas thinks the Browns stand within the division ahead of the offseason.
2024 AFC North odds
If you want to place a bet on a team to win the AFC North, be sure to take advantage of this great promotion by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins!
Browns disrespected in AFC North odds
I don't think many people would argue the Baltimore Ravens shouldn't be the AFC North favorites after posing the best regular season record in the NFL last season and you can see why the Bengals might be second on the list after appearing in back-to-back AFC Championships and then suffering from an injury bug last year.
It's not so much the fact the Browns are third on the odds list, it's the fact they're listed at +550, well behind the Ravens (+100) and the Bengals (+175). +550 odds means the oddsmakers are only giving the Browns a 15.38% chance of winning the AFC North in 2024. That's ludicrous.
Let's remember the Browns were fresh off a 33-31 win against the Ravens and were sitting at 6-3 when Watson was ruled out for the rest of the season. Let's also remember they lost their best offensive weapon, Nick Chubb, in Week 2. Let's also remember the Browns had arguably the best defense in the entire NFL.
With all of that in place, they still just finished two games behind Baltimore for the top spot in the division. Now, with a healthy Chubb and Watson, along with Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are poised to prove their doubters wrong.
+550 to win the AFC North might be the most disrespectful divisional odds in the entire NFL and if you think the Browns can prove the oddsmakers wrong, you shouldn't hesitate to place a bet on them.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.