Browns have framework in place for Brandon Aiyuk trade
By Randy Gurzi
Brandon Aiyuk could be joining the Cleveland Browns after all.
Aiyuk has been in the headlines throughout the offseason as he’s sought a contract extension. The San Francisco 49ers have plenty of cap space dedicated to star players, so they’ve balked at his asking price — leading to a trade request.
As is often the case, the Browns were considered a potential landing spot and the idea of swapping Amari Cooper for Aiyuk was floated. Originally, it seemed as though the Browns weren’t serious contenders but that’s not the case.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Browns have a deal in place with San Francisco. The problem is that the New England Patriots do as well, leaving the ball in Aiyuk’s court.
The Browns would surely be sending Cooper in such a trade which is ironic given the fact that he just signed a new contract and was given a potential $5 million raise.
Cooper has always been an underrated receiver but Cleveland is looking toward the future. Aiyuk will be more costly but he’s younger, healthier, and faster at this point in their careers.
What could a Brandon Aiyuk trade look like?
Jack Duffin of The OBR has a hypothetical trade that could make sense. He suggested Cooper, Conklin, and a third-rounder to San Francisco for Aiyuk and a sixth.
With Dawand Jones proving to be a capable starter on the right side, trading Conklin isn’t a bad idea. It also clears salary from the books.
For San Francisco, they might not save a lot in 2024 but they would avoid a long-term commitment for Aiyuk, which is sure to cross the $30 million mark per season.