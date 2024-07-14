Browns HC Kevin Stefanski cracks top-10 of NFL head coach rankings
By Randy Gurzi
It seems that Kevin Stefanski gets more respect outside of his fan base than within it. For whatever reason, a loud section of Cleveland Browns fans believe Stefanski is holding the team back — which is an asinine take.
Not only has he won two NFL Head Coach of the Year awards, but he's the first non-interim coach to boast a winning record since they returned to the league in 1999. He's also taken them to the playoffs twice after they went just once from 1999 through 2019.
That's why it's no surprise Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has Stefenski ranked No. 10 in the league in his latest NFL head coach ranking. He says the team's success is still tied to Deshaun Watson but believes Stefanski can win as long as they get average play under center.
"Fortunately, Stefanski has proven adaptable as leader of the offense, taking pressure off Baker Mayfield back in 2020 and then coaxing a playoff bid out of an aging Joe Flacco in 2023. If Watson is mercurial, then Stefanski is the club's steady hand."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
It's almost humorous to see Benjamin say Stefanski helped Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco improve since the retort against Stefanski has been that Flacco carried him down the stretch in 2023.
Stefanski, a well-respected offensive mind across the NFL, has always gotten the most out of his signal-callers. He made Jacoby Brissett look like a capable player but then Brissett couldn't beat out Sam Howell when he left. Mayfield also needed time to adapt after the Browns moved on. As for Flacco, he hadn't been considered a good quarterback for half a decade before Stefanski helped him get back on track.
This isn't to say Stefanski is perfect. He's still a young head coach and has a long ways to go until he's considered in the same breath as Andy Reid, who came in at No. 1. But he's a steady leader who keeps the team focused, and most importantly, winning.