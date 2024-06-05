Browns bring in a former fan favorite as a full-time staff member
By Ryan Heckman
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns made a notable move.
It wasn't a free agent signing or some blockbuster trade, but the Browns completed a hire that should have fans dwelling in a bit of nostalgia.
Former Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson has officially been brought on as a full-time pro scout for the organization, reuniting he and the team after last being with the club back in 2013.
D'Qwell Jackson brings a ton of NFL experience and knowledge to the Browns front office
Back in the 2006 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Jackson in the second round out of Maryland, using the 34th overall pick to bring him in. His final season with the Terrapins saw Jackson tally an incredible 137 total tackles including 6.5 for a loss and 4.0 sacks, plus a pair of interceptions. He was too good to pass on, and the Browns wouldn't soon regret it.
Jackson went on to spend eight years with the Cleveland organization. Twice, he was a league-leader in major categories. Back in 2008, Jackson led the NFL in total tackles with 154. Then, in 2011, he led the league with 116 solo tackles.
Somehow, some way, Jackson never made a single Pro Bowl or All Pro Team while with the Browns. He would go on to play three years with the Indianapolis Colts, where he earned his only Pro Bowl nod in Year 1 with the team back in 2014.
In 11 years as a pro, Jackson started 140 of the 141 games he played in. The guy was a true pro and a starting linebacker until the day he played his last snap. Jackson missed the entire 2010 campaign with a shoulder injury, but in 10 seasons played, he would end up with a grand total of:
1,192 tackles (754 solo)
51 tackles for loss
19.5 sacks
42 pass breakups
9 interceptions
7 forced fumbles
13 fumble recoveries
3 defensive touchdowns
Only twice, other than his rookie season, did Jackson end a season with less than 100 tackles, and both were due to a shortened season (injury).
The Browns are hopeful that his long NFL tenure and familiarity with the organization will help Jackson bolster the scouting department.