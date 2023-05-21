How will the Browns honor Jim Brown during the season?
By Randy Gurzi
Late last week, former Cleveland Browns superstar Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87 and the NFL world has been in mourning. Brown was a phenomenal athlete who was nearly impossible to stop on the field.
In fact, the only thing that could stop him was the way his star power clashed with former Browns owner Art Modell. The man who took Cleveland football away at one point also drove Brown out of town as he elected to focus on his acting career rather than continue to deal with Modell.
This led to a retirement after just nine seasons but Brown still made a massive impact in that time. He remains atop the franchise leaderboard with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns. Due to his on-field accomplishments, there's no doubt the team will honor him during the 2023 campaign — the only question is how.
Alec Sapolin of Cleveland 19 News posed that question on Twitter this Sunday, giving three options — a jersey patch, a logo on the field or helmet, or possibly even naming the stadium after him.
How will the Cleveland Browns honor Jim Brown?
These options are all three good and the likely answer is probably a combination. Re-naming the stadium doesn't seem like the option they will choose but instead, it could be possible to see a jersey patch as well as a No. 32 on the field.
Seeing No. 32 on both sides of the field as well as on the player's sleeves feels like a good way to pay respects to the biggest superstar this franchise has ever had.