Remembering Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown
By Randy Gurzi
Anyone who goes to watch the Cleveland Browns play at home has seen the statue of No. 32, the most recognizable superstar in franchise history. Jim Brown, who sadly passed away on Thursday night, was the No. 6 overall pick out of Syracuse in 1957. He spent nine seasons with the Browns and put up 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns.
As a rookie, Brown recorded 942 yards for Cleveland and never went under that mark in any campaign for the rest of his career. In fact, he topped the 1,000-yard mark in seven of the eight final seasons while leading the league in rushing in all but one year he played.
Brown was wildly decorated as well with nine Pro Bowl nods, eight All-Pro First-Team selections, and one Second-Team honor. In addition to winning the rushing title eight times, he was a five-time touchdown leader and won the NFL MVP three times.
Current Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam called him arguably the greatest player of all time when his statue was unveiled in 2016.
"I think it goes without saying he’s not only the greatest Cleveland Brown of all time, but I think arguably the greatest pro football player of all time."- Jimmy Haslam
While he just missed out on the Browns title runs in the AAFC, he was a part of their championship team in 1964. He played only one more season after that, retiring while still at the top of his game following a 1,544 yard campaign with 17 touchdowns.
Brown retired due to a rift with Art Modell, who might be the most hated figure in Cleveland history. Modell wasn't a fan of Brown's off-field endeavors, which included his desire to act in television and film.
He was a major figure in social activism as the founder of the Amer-I-Can empowerment program which aimed to help at-risk youth and young adults.
At 87 years of age, Brown passed away in Los Angeles with his wife at his side. Our thoughts are with his family at this time and we thank him for the memories.