Browns: Jimmy Haslam expects playoffs in 2023
Ever since Jimmy Haslam and his wife, Dee Haslam, purchased the Cleveland Browns, he's been known for being impatient. Several head coaches under his watch have lasted just one season with others lasting just a little longer than that.
That's why it's been a bit unexpected to see so much leeway given as of late.
Despite two losing seasons in a row, Haslam has stayed the course and is still rolling with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Even so, he's also put it out there that he does expect this team to make the playoffs in year four of the current regime.
"I don't want to say that, but I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs, but I'm not going to say if we don't make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that'll be the headline tomorrow, OK? Listen, the AFC is tough. You all been around, our division is tough."- Haslam, via Akron Beacon Journal
Haslam has realistic expectations for the Browns
Saying Cleveland should be a playoff team following the 2023 campaign doesn't seem illogical. Not only do they have Deshaun Watson under center for the entire season but they also went out and added several players that should help them improve tremendously.
On defense, they added Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Offensively, they added Elijah Moore and Jordan Akins.
While all of that is helpful, Watson is the key to it all. Haslam touched on that as well, saying he was glad to have the questions surrounding Watson behind them.
Back in 2022, Cleveland made a huge trade with the Houston Texans to bring in Watson despite the fact that he was facing league punishment for 24 different accusations of sexual misconduct. He ended up settling on an 11-game suspension which greatly impacted the season.
That fact is likely why Haslam was understanding of the 7-10 record. However, another losing season after making so many big moves could prove to be what it takes to get JH3 to revert to his old ways of blowing things