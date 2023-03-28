Did Browns offseason moves put Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat?
The Cleveland Browns have been very busy this offseason and have been getting a lot of positive feedback for the work they've done. After signing Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, Jordan Akins, and Ogbo Okoronkwo, they then traded for Elijah Moore from the New York Jets.
These moves put them in a better place to succeed, but when a team is in "win-now" mode, that's when the heat gets turned up. And it's clear after all the moves (including kicking salaries down the road), this franchise wants to win now.
While that's a positive thing, it also means there will be more pressure than ever on head coach Kevin Stefanski. Entering his fourth season in the league, Stefanski is 26-24 but is coming off his worst season which was a 7-10 mark.
The year prior, Cleveland was 8-9 and this led to them making a huge change as they went after Deshaun Watson. Of course, Watson was suspended for 11 games and then had to shake the rust off following a 700-day absence. With all that being the case, Stefanski got a pass for 2022. That won't be the case in 2023.
Browns ownership will expect results in 2023
Anyone who follows the Browns knows just how impatient Jimmy Haslam can be. He's routinely fired coaches after just a couple of seasons hoping that the next "down to the studs" rebuild will be the one that works. That's why some have been surprised at the patience he's shown with Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.
Having said that, his patience does have a limit. That's why this season is going to be huge for Stefanski and Berry.
That's not to say they have to win it all. They don't even have to win the AFC North. But after two losing campaigns in a row, they need to put together a winning record — especially after all the moves. If not, it could be quite the offseason in 2024.