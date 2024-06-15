Browns Kevin Stefanski gives Coach of the Year Award to the true winner
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is usually a buttoned-up guy but now and then, he lets his sense of humor shine through. That was the case on Friday Night when he was at a fundraiser for 'The Keepers Foundation'.
Stefanski and his family are a part of this charity that helps create opportunities for underprivileged youth in Northeast Ohio. During their 'Night Out By The Lake' fundraiser, the two-time NFL Head Coach of the Year took the stage to fix a mistake by giving his award to the rightful winner.
During the NFL Honors Award show, actor Justin Hartley announced the winner of the 2023 NFL Head Coach of the Year Award as Steven Stefanski. He was corrected but Stefanski said his cousin, Steven Stefanski, had a great night.
"You know who had a great night last night was my cousin Steve Stefanski. His phone was blowing up, and in fact when the guy said that, my son grabbed my phone and we called my cousin Steve. And he answers the phone and says 'I did it.' He told me hard work pays off, so congratulations to my cousin Steve." — Stefanski said on 92.3 The Fan
Stefanski kept the joke rolling during the fundraiser by bringing his cousin on stage and handing him the award.
Stefanski (Kevin, not Steven) enters his fifth season as the head coach of the Browns. He currently boasts a record of 37-30 and is the only non-interim head coach with a winning record for the franchise since they returned to the league in 1999. The only other coach with a winning record is Gregg Williams, who was 5-3 as the interim to close out the 2018 campaign.
Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry were signed to extensions recently as they guided the Browns to two winning seasons and two playoff berths. Before their arrival, Cleveland had just two winning seasons and one playoff appearance from 1999 through 2019.
Steven Stefanski's record isn't readily available but he has yet to make the NFL Playoffs.