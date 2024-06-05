Browns make a statement with Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry extensions
By Ryan Heckman
It has been a busy week for the Cleveland Browns as an organization.
Already, we have seen the team announce the hiring of former Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson as a pro scout. But, the biggest news was yet to come on Wednesday.
The major headline came when Cleveland officially signed both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to contract extensions
The Browns have committed themselves to their current leadership, but will it pay off?
Berry has been the Browns' general manager since 2020, when he became the youngest general manager in league history at age 32. Since then, his tenure has been headlined by some big moves, but none bigger than the Deshaun Watson trade and extension.
It appears the Browns have tied themselves to Berry's decision-making for several years to come, for better or for worse. The biggest question on fans' minds, now, is whether or not Berry will have the quarterback position figured out for the long haul. Is it going to be Watson? If not, how does his situation pan out and where would the Browns turn?
Stefanski, meanwhile, has gone 37-30 in four seasons with the Browns, becoming the winningest head coach in franchise history -- and that's not necessarily saying much. But, Stefanski has done some good things, including a pair of 11-win seasons since taking over, last year included.
The 2023 season was marked by five different starting quarterbacks under Stefanski, yet the Browns still made a playoff run. This year, fans are hoping that Watson and Stefanski enjoy some success with one another, which would ideally include a healthy and productive season from the veteran quarterback.