Kevin Stefanski draws a line in the sand with Deshaun Watson
The comments came during the Browns' recent offseason program.
With a lot of NFL teams in the middle of voluntary workouts, fans are getting their first updates and (real) news in months. Ever since free agency kicked off in early March, it's been a quiet month mostly full of endless mock drafts. But now that guys are sort of playing football, we're getting the occasionally-interesting soundbite or two, which is way better than a mock draft anyway.
And in Cleveland, those soundbites are mostly about Deshaun Watson. Watson, who missed most of last year after having to have shoulder surgery, is scheduled to be ready to be Cleveland's Week 1 starter. But the recent signing of Jameis Winston certainly felt like the Browns were preparing for the alternative, and when speaking to reporters this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that team's play is bigger than any one player.
“He’s doing all the things he’s supposed to be doing when it comes to rehab,” Stefanski told reporters. “So, when it gets to those points in OTAs and minicamp, we’ll go with what’s suggested by the medical team. But he’s doing a great job.
“Now, having said that, we’re putting the system together, we’re full speed ahead in these meeting rooms. And when we get out on that practice field, we’ll constantly be trying to get better as an offense. But we’re not going to speed Deshaun up just to get the offense sped up.”
As far as quotes go, it's pretty bland. It also wouldn't do anyone any good to manufacture QB PANIC headlines in mid-April. So even if Watson was super behind schedule, it's not like the Browns would go public with that anyway. Also, it's not like the Browns' offense has really gone the way that Watson's gone – they did just fine with Joe Flacco at the end of last year.
Still, it sounds like everything's going as planned in Cleveland right now. And during this time of year, going-to-plan is about the best case scenario.