Browns key offensive lineman carted off after suffering leg injury
By Randy Gurzi
Preseason games can be good for players who need reps but the first goal for most teams is to stay healthy. For the Cleveland Browns, that hasn't been the case in their preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers.
Their defensive was on the field for the opening drive and second-year Ohio State product Ronnie Hickman was burnt for a 65-yard touchdown. He came up limping afterward but it didn't appear to be serious.
That's not the case for his former collegiate teammate Luke Wypler. A sixth-round pick in 2023, Wypler was carted off the field on Saturday with an air cast on his right leg.
It's usually not a good sign for a player to be carted off, but we'll await news before overreacting.
Browns need a center in a hurry
Even if the injury to Wypler doesn't end his season, it's hard to see him being healthy right away. That means the Browns need to sign a new center in a hurry.
With Wypler out, the Browns brought in former North Dakota State Bison Zack Johnson. He's naturally a guard but there are no other true centers on the bench. They're fortunate to have Ethan Pocic as the starter but Wypler was the only backup since Brian Allen was injured during training camp.
Johnson might be able to hold down the job and Michael Dunn is another option. Having said that, the Browns have been hit with far too many injuries in recent years to think they don't need to make sure they have someone capable of starting in the middle in an emergency.