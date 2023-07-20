Browns land stud linebacker in 2024 NFL Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns have done a good job building depth in the draft and that continues in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, which starts with a stud linebacker in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5: Jalin Conyers, TE, Arizona State
Entering camp, the Browns might have the deepest tight end corps. David Njoku has asserted himself as a star in the NFL after catching 58 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Behind him will be Jordan Akins, who has experience working with Deshaun Watson.
Third on the depth chart is Harrison Bryant, and even he can start if needed. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Bryant has 76 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. He's also a free agent in 2024 and might be able to find a better situation elsewhere.
If he does leave, adding Jalin Conyers from Arizona State would be a smart move. A former wideout at Oklahoma, Conyers moved to tight end when he transferred to ASU. He had a strong campaign in 2022 when he caught 38 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns.
Round 6: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
It was a bit surprising the Browns didn't select a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft. They not only believe in Jerome Ford as the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb but apparently like their options at RB3 as well.
Even with that being the case, it would be hard to imagine them passing on a back again in 2024. That's why we grab Audric Estime from Notre Dame in Round 6.
Estime has the size at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds and racked up 920 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.