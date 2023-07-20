Browns land stud linebacker in 2024 NFL Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns have done a good job building depth in the draft and that continues in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, which starts with a stud linebacker in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Again, free agency could play into this decision. Cleveland will have Grant Delpit and Rodney McLeod hit the open market in 2024 barring an extension. Even if they do keep one – which would likely be Delpit — they'll need more depth.
Enter Cole Bishop from Utah. Bishop had 83 tackles and a pick for Utah in 2022. In two years, he had 15 tackles for a loss and could wind up being a solid attacking safety after some development.
Round 7: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pitt
Both Marquise Goodwin and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be free agents in 2024 but the Browns set themselves up nicely with the selection of Cedric Tillman this year and David Bell the year prior.
They can go with youth to avoid overspending but need more depth. That's why they grab Konata Mumpfield from Pitt. He started his career at Akron and could ensure he makes it to the pros with another decent season for the Panthers.
Round 7: Kyle Hergel, G, Boston College
Cleveland has a great interior offensive line with Ethan Pocic in the middle and Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller at guard. They have some depth as well with Nick Harris, Luke Wypler, and Michael Dunn. But Harris and Dunn are each in the final year of their deals.
To give Bill Callahan another player to mold, the Browns add Kyle Hergel from Boston College with their final pick in this mock.