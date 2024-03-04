Browns land stud receiver, starting tackle in post-combine mock draft
The Cleveland Browns improve their offense drastically in this seven-round post-combine mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 85: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
This class is loaded along the offensive line. It's so deep that there's a chance that eight linemen could go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
That helps in a couple of ways. One, it pushes players such as the aforementioned Xavier Legette back farther than he should go. Second, it means the teams that need starters are going to go after their guys early. That leaves Yale's Kiran Amegadjie there in Round 3 in this mock.
Amegadjie has everything you look for in a starting left tackle but he's also coming off an injury that cost him all but four games in 2023. In Cleveland, he can compete for the swing tackle job while serving as the full-time replacement for Jed Wills as soon as he's ready.
Round 5, Pick 135: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
In need of another running back, the Browns might be tempted to add someone in Round 3. Perhaps if they land a wideout or offensive tackle in free agency, this is the route they go, but as it stands they can't avoid those needs.
Thankfully, this class isn't top-heavy at running back, so there's not a huge drop off from whoever they would have landed in Round 3 to this selection — which is the first in Round 5. In this mock, Ray Davis from Kentucky is the pick.
Davis is well-traveled, having played for Temple and Vanderbilt before Kentucky. He topped 1,000 yards for the Commodores and Wildcats, going for 2,171 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He's older than GM Andrew Berry prefers but this late in the draft, the Browns are willing to roll the dice.