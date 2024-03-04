Browns land stud receiver, starting tackle in post-combine mock draft
The Cleveland Browns improve their offense drastically in this seven-round post-combine mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 155: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout campaign in 2023 but he's going to need some help this year. Both Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker are free agents and with his injury history, Walker seems like a long shot to return.
Here, they find a potential MIKE replacement in Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State.
At the combine, Eichenberg weighed in at 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds. A Cleveland native, Eichenberg is being questioned due to athletic limitations. But when you put on the tape, this kid is a baller. He could wind up being a great selection, especially this late.
Round 6, Pick 205: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
Khristian Boyd wasn't at the Scouting Combine but should still hear his name called on draft night. Here, he lands with the Browns in the sixth round. The Northern Iowa product comes in at 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds. He recorded 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks this past season but needs to prove he can perform against elite talent.
Cleveland will give him that chance since they're going to have a need at the position. As it stands now, Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, and Shelby Harris are all entering free agency. The Browns will like to have at least one of them back but there's almost no chance all three return.