Browns latest update on Dustin Hopkins doesn't lend much hope for finale
Dustin Hopkins is just five points from breaking the Cleveland Browns single-season record but is unlikely to play in the finale
By Randy Gurzi
Dustin Hopkins, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a seventh-round pick ahead of Week 1, has been a weapon all year. He broke the record for the most kicks from beyond 50 yards in franchise history and even made more kicks than any other player in the orange and brown. He edged out Phil Dawson in each of those categories and then had his sights set on a long-standing Jim Brown record.
The Hall of Fame running back has the most points scored in Cleveland history, netting 126 points in his final season in the NFL. That record has stood since 1965 and Hopkins pulled to within five points. He then suffered a hamstring injury while covering a kickoff return from Dameon Pierce in Week 16, which went for a touchdown.
Hopkins missed Week 17 with the Browns turning to Riley Patterson who was recently cut by Detroit. Patterson made his only field goal attempt and was 4-of-5 on extra points. On the year, he's now 16-of-18 on field goals but Hopkins has been automatic, especially from beyond 50. That's why it would be great to have him back but it doesn't seem as though that will happen in Week 18.
Browns more likely to have Corey Bojorquez back in Week 18
In the same game Hopkins was injured, the Browns also saw punter Corey Bojorquez go down as well. Matt Haack replaced him and was very good with 155 yards on three punts. Even with that being the case, Bojorquez has been one of the top punters in the league and continues to flip field positions for this team.
Getting him back will be very helpful but ideally, their entire special teams unit would be together again. While that might not happen in the finale, the fact that Hopkins isn't on the IR is at least encouraging. Perhaps he will be back in the postseason which is when they'll want him back.