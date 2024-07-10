Browns legend Bernie Kosar shares heartbreaking news
By Randy Gurzi
Bernie Kosar was an instant fan favorite when he joined the Cleveland Browns in 1985. The hometown hero was selected in the Supplemental Draft and was adamant about playing for the team he grew up rooting for. Now fans are heartbroken over recent news shared by the legendary quarterback.
In an exclusive report from Cleveland Magazine, Kosar shared that he has been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s Disease. He added that he was told he needs a liver transplant and hasn't been feeling good for a while.
Kosar discussed his attendance as the Browns hosted the New York Jets on Dec. 28 where he struggled to make it home. He finally went to a doctor in January, which is when he got the news.
“My body gave out on me,’’ he says according to Cleveland Magazine. "I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game. I sucked it up, though, and continued to avoid the doctors until the new year. Then I went into the hospital and got a massive blood transfusion. It was like: ‘How are you alive? How are you moving? Because your hemoglobin levels are so low.’’’
Kosar has been exercising, trying to get his body right. So far, it's been helping as he's seen his MELD score (which estimates chances of survival) improve by five points. He even noticed a difference in his appearance, saying three months ago, he looked like "death."
As hard as this news is to hear, Kosar won't ask anyone to feel sorry for him. He continues to preach positive thinking, even referring to this as "bumps in the road."
Kosar played in the NFL for 12 years, the first nine in Cleveland. He led the Browns to a record of 53-51-1 with 21,904 passing yards and 116 touchdowns. He was released during the 1993 season when Bill Belichick decided to roll with Vinny Testaverde as the starter.
As hard as it was to watch him leave, Kosar made the most of his exit. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys to back up Troy Aikman. He was called upon during their NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Harper, putting the game out of reach.
He even got to kneel the ball in victory formation as he took home a Super Bowl ring.