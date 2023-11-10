Cleveland Browns news: 30-year anniversary of Bernie Kosar's departure
30 years ago, the Cleveland Browns said goodbye to one of their best players as Bill Belichick decided to release Bernie Kosar in favor of Vinny Testaverde
By Randy Gurzi
We've all heard the old adage by now that time flies but every so often we get reminded just how true that is. This Thursday was a prime example of that as it marked the 30 year anniversary of when the Cleveland Browns decided to release Bernie Kosar. The decision to move on was made by Bill Belichick, who preferred Vinny Testaverde.
Kosar wound up landing on his feet as the former supplemental pick signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He served as the backup to Troy Aikman and even came in during the NFC Championship Game and threw a late touchdown pass. Kosar then won a Super Bowl ring, even taking the victory formation kneel down.
Belichick wound up taking a lot of heat for the move and understandably so. Kosar was a hometown hero who led the Browns to a lot of success and might have been one of their most popular players ever. To this day, he remains one of the prominent faces around the team, often showing his support. With that being said, let's check this story out as well as many others.
Players were shocked by this move and there were even members of the Pittsburgh Steelers expressing shock. In the end, players such as Michael Dean Perry said Belichick was the boss and they had to respect his decision. In the end, Testaverde never took them over the hump either, so that means the criticism continued throughout Belichick's tenure.
