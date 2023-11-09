3 Cleveland Browns on thin ice at the midway point of Season
As we move past the halfway point of the season, these 3 Cleveland Browns need to improve their play.
By Greg Newland
The Cleveland Browns would currently be in the playoffs if the season ended today at 5-3. While they have one difficult loss to the Steelers under their belt, they also have two great wins vs. the 49ers and Colts.
And even though most are happy with the team's record so far, the offense has not been what so many expected. They have had flashes of brilliance but have struggled to stay in rhythm for much of the season as Deshaun Watson has missed nearly four full games with a shoulder injury.
While the past has had its ups and downs, the Cleveland Browns season will be made over the next two games. This upcoming week, they travel to Baltimore, and then they will host the Steelers on November 19th. If they want any chance to win the division, they need to win both games. If they want to make the playoffs and control their own destiny, they need to find a way to go 1-1.
With the new 17-game format, the “halfway” point no longer exists. But through eight games of film, let’s dive into who’s on thin ice in the second part of the season.
No. 3: Browns Guard, Wyatt Teller
I know Wyatt Teller has become a fan favorite, and just because I have him on this list doesn’t mean I don’t think he’s a great guy. But even though he’s likable, he’s likely playing for his life over the next nine games with the Cleveland Browns.
With all the injuries, I’m not sure you can really look to replace him. I thought Alex Leatherwood could potentially fill in, but we’ve yet to hear any rumors of him taking snaps at guard.
Teller is a fantastic run-blocking guard, and in the zone scheme, he pulls extremely well and is famous for his pancake blocks. However, he struggles in pass protection and can get bullied by strength and finessed by quickness which is a big problem.
Teller is under contract through 2025 but could be a major trade candidate or post-June 1 cut in 2024. I’m not sure many teams will want to inherit his contract, but someone desperate at the position could certainly upgrade if the Browns ate a portion of the deal.
