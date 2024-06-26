Browns linked to free agent target who makes absolutely zero sense
Believe it or not, there are still some decent free agent options out there. While most of the league handled their biggest team-building concerns back in March, it's not uncommon for teams to take a flier on one or two guys in the weeks (or days) leading up to training camp.
That's especially convenient for football writers who don't really have much else to talk about right now. It creates opportunities for fun, speculative listicles, like Bleacher Report's latest long piece about free agents that would fit with the Browns. (They MUST sign them!!)
And while some of the ideas are better than others, one sticks out among the rest for being especially ... silly? Here's BR's reasoning. Remember, I'm just the messenger.
BR's suggestion: CB Adoree' Jackson
"Cleveland also has a strong cornerback trio in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II. However, the Browns also have a history of enduring injuries at the position, and playoff hopefuls can never have too much cornerback depth ... The unknown is whether the Browns could land Jackson on a budget-friendly deal. The cornerback market continues to rise, and Jackson earned $13 million annually on his last deal. At this point in the offseason, though, a one-year offer in the $6-7 million range with incentives might get Jackson's attention."
What I like about this argument is that you can quite literally see the writer go through the whole gamut of emotions in just a few short paragraphs. They realize that adding another high-priced cornerback probably isn't in the cards, then they come around on the idea (special teams!) before arriving back at their starting point, which is that it's not realistic. They just really worked it out themselves, and that's admirable in its own way.
So while this doesn't make a whole ton of sense, it's something even more important: fun. Sometimes, it doesn't need to make sense if it's fun. Making sense is for the regular season.