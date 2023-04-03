Browns mock draft: Four big contributors found in middle rounds of 2023 NFL Draft
Browns pick Round 3, No. 98: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
Just as there can never be too many pass rushers, it's hard to have too many wideouts. Cleveland has seen in recent years that the talent falls off quickly as they go down their depth chart and they've already tried to fix this.
They added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets as well as Marquise Goodwin, who they signed in free agency. As good as those moves were, they would be wise to take another talented wideout, should the value be there.
That's the case at No. 98 as Parker Washington from Penn State is still on the board in our mock. Washington played primarily in the slot for Penn State and that's a position where the Browns can still use help. Many have assumed Moore would take that role but he's an outside player, which is also where David Bell was at his best in college.
As for Washington, the 5-foot-10, 204-pounder is built like a running back and can be just as dangerous as one in the open field. He's hard to tackle and can turn short passes into long gains in the blink of an eye.
Browns pick Round 4, No. 111: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
Taking another offensive player at this point won't be popular but again, we're going after the best available players and that's Roschon Johnson from Texas. A bulldozer of a back at 6-foot and 219 pounds, Johnson would be a perfect complement to Nick Chubb.
He's also used to sharing the carries as he spent his entire career with the Longhorns being overshadowed by Bijan Robinson. But when he would get a chance, he rarely disappointed.
Cleveland does have Jerome Ford but adding competition is always a good thing. And that especially includes competition for backup spots.