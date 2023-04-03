Browns mock draft: Four big contributors found in middle rounds of 2023 NFL Draft
Browns pick Round 4, No. 126: Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas
Drafting defensive tackles in Round 4 has been a mixed bag for Andrew Berry. In 2021, they took Tommy Togiai from Ohio State and he's been struggling to make an impression. They then went back to the same round in 2022, taking Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma.
Winfrey excited fans right away as he was a ball of energy who said all the right things. Then when the season began, he was finding himself in the wrong dog house, even being disciplined by the team.
The good news is, as the season went on, he got better. He seemed to be on the right path and was starting to show spurts of that pass rusher we saw with the Sooners. He even has a chance to start next to Dalvin Tomlinson this season.
As for the rest of the D-tackles, Cleveland needs to keep throwing darts. Jordan Elliott is entering his final season under contract and neither Trysten Hill nor Maurice Hurst should be guaranteed a spot. That's why adding Keondre Coburn from Texas is a wise move.
Coburn is a mountain at 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds and has more athleticism than he gets credit for. He would be a run-stuffer but can also cause disruption in the passing game, making him an ideal candidate to rotate in the Cleveland D-line.
Browns pick Round 5, No. 140: Jarrett Patterson, G, Notre Dame
The Browns were down two centers at one point last season and had Hjalte Froholdt starting for a couple of weeks. That need for versatile depth along the interior is why Jarrett Patterson is the choice here.
Another former team captain, Patterson played center and guard for Notre Dame. He's not considered a dominant individual player but he's a savvy player who shines when working in unison with his teammates.