Browns mock draft: Four big contributors found in middle rounds of 2023 NFL Draft
Browns Round 5, Pick 142: Luke Haggard, OT, Indiana
Cleveland sticks with the offensive line in Round 5, this time bringing in Luke Haggard from Indiana. As it stands now, James Hudson is the swing tackle and with the durability concerns they have had with Jack Conklin, Hubbard is likely to get called into action at some point.
That's why it would be a good move to continue to add tackles to the mix. Haggard looks the part at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds and is exceptional in pass blocking. He would need more work in the run game but right now, the Browns are focused on making Deshaun Watson comfortable and Haggard would help in that regard.
Browns Round 6, Pick 190: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
With Jordan Akins now signed, the Browns have their top two tight ends figured out. As for the TE3 spot, Harrison Bryant should have that in hand but there's no denying he disappointed in 2022 when he was elevated to the No. 2 role.
Bryant will also be a free agent in 2024 and rather than wait to replace him, Cleveland should take advantage of a loaded class this season. This class is so strong that someone as talented as Brenton Strange has been criminally overlooked.
Strange might have a hard time doing much in 2023 due to the talent on the roster but before long, he would be able to secure a role. It would be too hard to keep him off the field.
Browns Round 7, Pick 229: DJ Dale, DT, Alabama
With their final pick in Round 7, the Browns go back to the defensive line and add DJ Dale from Alabama. At 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, Dale looks the part and had 4.5 sacks the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide despite not being a regular starter.
He's a developmental piece but one that could pay off in time.