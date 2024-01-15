Browns mock draft: Son of Hall of Fame wide receiver lands in Cleveland
Looking ahead to the 2024 offseason: Cleveland Browns mock draft includes Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout campaign for Cleveland but the linebackers around him couldn't stay healthy. That includes Anthony Walker, who is a veteran leader but will likely be gone due to the lack of durability. Instead of paying him in free agency, the Browns could look to the draft which is where they find Marist Liufau out of Notre Dame.
The last time they took a linebacker from the Irish was in 2021 when they landed JOK and while Liufau isn't expected to be the same caliber player Owusu-Koramoah is, he's still a well-rounded linebacker who is decent in run defense but strong in coverage.
Listed at 6-2 and 239 pounds, Liufau lined up all over the field for Notre Dame including on the defensive line and in the slot. He was also good at attacking the quarterback as he recorded three sacks this year. His arrival should help the Browns find some consistency in this position.
Round 5, Pick 1: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
At 5-11 and 212 pounds, Jase McClellan looks the part of a bell cow back. He's also coming into the NFL without a ton of wear since he never had more than 181 carries during his collegiate career. Despite splitting time, he proved he could run in a zone scheme as well as through the gap and had 3.21 yards after contact per attempt according to PFF.
Cleveland is expecting Nick Chubb back at some point in the 2024 season but there's a real chance that won't happen early in the year. They can continue to lean on Jerome Ford but he's had some games where he was unable to get rolling. Being able to alternate McClellan could be exactly what the offense needs.