Browns mock draft: Son of Hall of Fame wide receiver lands in Cleveland
Looking ahead to the 2024 offseason: Cleveland Browns mock draft includes Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 2: Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston
Cleveland has to feel good about their depth at EDGE even if Za'Darius Smith were to leave in free agency. Ogbo Okoronkwo finished the year with 4.5 sacks and Alex Wright had 5.0 — with a sack in each of the final four games of the year. They even saw Isaiah McGuire start to turn it on late in the year.
Still, they're good about making sure there's always someone being groomed deep on the depth chart which is why they grab Nelson Ceaser from Houston in the fifth round. Ceaser stands 6-3 and 250 pounds and was solid against both the run and the pass. He had a pass-rush win rate of 13.2 last year, finishing with 9.5 sacks for the Cougars. Throughout the past three seasons, he was credited with 74 quarterback hurries.
Round 6, Pick 1: Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
Harrison Bryant is a free agent and Jordan Akins could be a candidate to be released (especially if they re-sign Bryant). One way or another, it feels as though the Browns will be looking for someone to work behind David Njoku, who had a monstrous campaign. They add a developmental prospect with their first pick in Round 6, grabbing Trey Knox from South Carolina.
Knox spent time with Arkansas before heading to Columbia where he had 312 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He needs work as a run blocker but he has excellent length at 6-5 and 237 pounds and is a solid route runner.