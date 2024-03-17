Browns news: Andrew Berry, Jerry Jeudy grab attention with their attire
- Jerry Jeudy loves his new Browns jersey
- Andrew Berry sports an attention-getting t-shirt
In case you missed it, Jerry Jeudy, 24, is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had their eye on him for nearly two years so it is at long last that he is a member of the Dawg Pound. Jeudy is eager to get to work.
Jeudy was so excited to receive his new Browns jersey that he took to social media to tell everyone that he slept in it on Friday night. Jeudy is wearing No. 3 this season (formerly kicker Cade York's number). Enterprising fans may figure out how to transition their York jerseys into Jeudy ones.
He will be WR2 behind Amari Cooper. In 57 career games over four seasons with Denver, Jeudy had 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. 130 of his catches resulted in first downs. He averages 14.5 yards per reception over his career. The Browns will count on Jeudy to contribute these numbers (if not more) for Deshaun Watson and the offense.
Jeudy is not the only one sporting flashy threads, Andrew Berry is also
Kyle Brandt of NFL Network's Good Morning Football has an "Angry Runs" segment each week during the season. He has created a competition among NFL running backs to be featured in it. Of course, there is merchandise associated with "Angry Runs" too.
Browns GM Andrew Berry was spotted on video by Brandt wearing an Angry Runs t-shirt. Berry doesn't fit the image of an angry runner, now or in his college playing days as a defensive back at Harvard.
Kareem Hunt typified the angry runner. Since he's no longer with the team, hopefully, Nick Chubb will get healthy enough to be a frequent angry runner with his legs and signature stiff arm reminiscent of Derrick Henry.