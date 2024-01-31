Browns news: Cleveland could lose coveted coach to Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are interviewing Brandon Lynch, which would be a loss to the Cleveland Browns coaching staff
By Randy Gurzi
One of the downfalls of having a good coaching staff is the potential to lose some of the best prospects. The Cleveland Browns were concerned about this when it came to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who would be interested in another head coaching shot. While he wasn't interviewed elsewhere, one of his assistant could wind up being poached.
Brian Callahan, who left the Cincinnati Bengals to take over the Tennessee Titans, is looking for a new defensive coordinator. He and the Titans have spoken with Cleveland defensive backs Brandon Lynch as one of the candidates and has Dennard Wilson, the Ravens defensive backs coach, on the radar as well.
The story on Lynch and his potential future role kicks off today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Titans interview Browns coach Brandon Lynch for DC job — Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire
"Lynch actually has a strong connection to Tennessee. Not only did he sign as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2004, he also played his college ball at Middle Tennessee State. In his first season at the helm of the cornerbacks room, Cleveland’s defense finished first in total yards and passing yards allowed."
Before taking on his current role with the Browns, Brandon Lynch was the assistant defensive backs coach for the past three seasons. He did enough while working with Joe Woods that Jim Schwartz not only kept him on staff but promoted him. He's helped develop several young defenisve backs and had them all ready to step up in 2023 as injuries caused issues throughout the year. He's deserving of a promotion but it would be a big loss for Cleveland.
Browns free agent Kareem Hunt undergoes surgery following the season — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"Hunt didn’t have the explosive traits that he had in the past as seen by his 3.0 yards per carry average despite getting 135 attempts this year. That was his lowest average in a season by almost a full yard. The seven-year pro was on the injury list most weeks, including for Cleveland’s playoff game, with a groin injury which could have been part of the issue with his production. Hunt toughed it out all year before having surgery after the season."
Kareem Hunt was a touchdown machine this season for the Browns but as Mueller pointed out, he was never the same when he hit the open field. Perhaps the injury was worse than he let on and that's why. Going forward, it's hard to see a scenario where he does come back since Cleveland was already trying to move on before Nick Chubb was hurt.
Browns predicted to do the unexpected with Nick Chubb — DPD
Despite whispers that Cleveland could ask Nick Chubb to take a pay cut as he recovers from surgery, one ESPN Insider believes the Browns will take a different approach. Aaron Schatz believes Chubb could be signed to an extension, which would lower his base hit in 2024. That could still be risky if he doesn't come back all the way but it's hard not to bet on No. 24.
Cleveland Browns still need answers at wide receiver — DPD
Amari Cooper did a wonderful job in 2023 but the Browns depth at wide receiver is still questionable. They might not be able to get Tee Higgins, which is what Deshaun Watson wants, but they have to look at the position — especially in the upcoming draft.