Browns 'NFL Finals' basketball roster: Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson lead on the field and on the court
Cleveland Browns Backcourt
Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill could make a play to crack the starting lineup, as he tallied over 1,000 career points for his high school team, helping Altavista win three 1A state championships.
Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper starred in both basketball and track, as well as football, at Miami Northwestern High School. With his smooth route running, Cooper can come off the bench and fill in at any spot in the backcourt and the offense will keep running like silk.
David Bell
David Bell played basketball for Warren Central High School in Indiana before playing football for Purdue. As a sophomore he averaged six points, two assists, and six rebounds per game, providing some valuable depth in the backcourt for the Browns roster.
Nick Chubb
While I couldn't find anything showing that Nick Chubb played basketball in high school, there was no way I could leave him off this roster. He has the grit, fight, and athletic ability to be the dog off the bench that every basketball team needs.
Despite playing offense as a running back in the NFL, I think Chubb would make his hay on the defensive end of the floor for the basketball lineup. Plus, he certainly has the athletic ability to make a difference with the ball in his hands in the open court.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Donovan Peoples-Jones was a track athlete and not necessarily a basketball player off of the football field in high school. But with his incredible athletic ability, he would provide some spark off the bench for the basketball team.
He has the agility to stay with anyone on defense and can absolutely jump out of the gym.