Browns 'NFL Finals' basketball roster: Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson lead on the field and on the court
Cleveland Browns Frontcourt
David Njoku
Like Chubb and Peoples-Jones, David Njoku wasn't a basketball player in high school. But take one look at him and you can see the potential that he would have on the court. With his incredible stature and physical ability, he would undoubtedly end up being a dominant force on the hardwood.
Harrison Bryant
In high school, Harrison Bryant was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball), earning "Male Athlete of the Year" honors at John Milledge Academy. His 6-foot-5 frame could add some valuable depth to the front court.
Joel Bitonio
Believe it or not, Cleveland's big boy, Joel Bitonio, was a three-year letter-winner in basketball in high school. Bitonio averaged 9 points and 9 rebounds per game in his varsity basketball career, averaging 12.3 PPG as a senior. When he was drafted, the Browns' guard moved through the cafeteria like more of an "NBA power forward than an NFL offensive lineman", according to one Browns.com article. He's been fairly successful at the whole offensive line thing, so why not try out power forward?!
Isaiah Thomas
More than just his name, Isaiah Thomas has some real experience as a basketball player. In high school, he was a member of Tulsa Memorial's 2017 Class 5A state championship-winning basketball team. Thomas averaged a double-double during that campaign as a senior and could be a valuable part of this rotation.
Jack Conklin
Jack Conklin is another Cleveland Brown who averaged a double-double as a senior for his high school basketball team (Plainwell High School in Michigan).
Posting 17.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game as a senior and 12.3 PPG and 7.2 RPG as a junior, Conklin can clearly get it done on the court.