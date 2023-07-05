Former Browns WR Odell Beckham, Jr. has a message for Nick Chubb
Odell Beckham, Jr. didn't last for long with the Cleveland Browns but he's ready to see them again soon
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb is one of the best in the business and he's ready to get to work in his sixth season in the NFL. Already fourth all-time in Cleveland Browns rushing history, he's eyeing even more — and he's been turning to social media as of late to show some of his passion.
Working out in Georgia, Chubb posted several pictures on Instagram including a reminder to "win." He then added a quote, saying he won't allow himself to be outworked.
"If you get out worked you will get out performed, I refuse to let that happen."- Nick Chubb via Instagram
Odell Beckham, Jr., who was with the Browns for two and a half seasons, took notice of the post. Now with the Baltimore Ravens, OBJ said to his divisional rival "SEE U SOOON BROTHER" and added a devil emoji.
The Browns and Ravens will face off in Week 4
Cleveland will host Baltimore on October 1 which will be their third divisional meeting of the season. The Browns will start off at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and then will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 2.
Following that game, they have the Titans in Week 3 and the Ravens in Week 4 — both at home. They then get stuck with a ridiculously unfair early bye week.
As tough as that gauntlet sounds, Cleveland could put themselves in a great position if they can come out with a winning record. And they can get a little revenge on OBJ who left in the middle of the 2021 season.
Of course, there's no bad blood between Beckham and the organization as reported by Mary Kay Cabot, who says they would have welcomed a reunion. Beckham's issue was always with Baker Mayfield, who is no longer wearing the orange and brown either.
With that being the case, there won't be any fireworks when they see OBJ, but handing him and his new team a loss would still be a boost.