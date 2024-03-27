Browns' opening NFL playoff odds are flat out disrespectful
The Cleveland Browns were one of the most injured teams in the NFL, especially at key positions like running back and quarterback, but they still played to an 11-6 record which was good enough for a berth in the AFC Playoffs.
Now with the likes of Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb healthy while adding in another offensive weapon in Jerry Jeudy, you would think the Browns have a great chance to return to the postseason, right? Wrong.
The oddsmakers seem to have little faith in the Browns making the playoffs in 2024 and the odds they've set for them are downright disrespectful.
Browns odds to make the playoffs
Browns underdogs to make NFL Playoffs in 2024
As of writing this article, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Browns' odds of making the playoffs next season set at +175. If you translate those odds to implied probability they have just a 36.36% chance of making the postseason. If you were to bet $100 on them to do so, you'd win a profit of $175 if they're able to achieve the feat.
Not only do the Browns get a healthy Watson and Chubb back this season, but they've had a busy offseason and have made some fantastic signings, including acquiring linebackers Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks while also re-signing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
Let's also remember just how dominant the Browns' defense was last season. They allowed the fewest yards per game in the entire league, allowing just 274.9 yards per game. They struggled at times on the road, but allowed just 13.9 points per game when playing on their home field.
Does a dominant defense like that not deserve to have better odds to make the playoffs?
