Browns opening win total prediction for 2024 season (Can Cleveland return to postseason?)
By Reed Wallach
After a gritty season that was filled with adversity, the Browns bowed out of the 2023 NFL season in the Wild Card round.
However, behind reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and a fully healthy offense that has Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb set to return, reigning Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski has a loaded roster that is set to contend in a loaded AFC North.
Cleveland Browns 2024 Win Total
The Browns' win total indicates that oddsmakers are prepared for the Browns to be in the mix in the AFC, but the team will have plenty of competition in not just the division but with two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cleveland, who came in second in the AFC North, will have a more difficult schedule in 2024 that includes the aforementioned Chiefs and the top two teams in the NFC East the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
However, the Browns proved that the system in place is fantastic, getting to the postseason with Joe Flacco under center and an elite defense. With a healthy Watson under center and running back Chubb, the offense is expected to do more of the heavy lifting as the team expects to flirt with double-digit wins again.
Ahead of the NFL Draft later this month, the Browns are firmly entrenched in the projected Wild Card race, with the expectation that the team is projected to contend with being above .500 in 2024.
