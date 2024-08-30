Browns predictions for the 2024 NFL Season: Division finish, playoffs, number of wins
By Randy Gurzi
With their initial 53-man roster set, the Cleveland Browns are ready to enjoy a week off before they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
The Browns are full of confidence, coming off an 11-6 record and a second playoff appearance in four years. They have Deshaun Watson back following shoulder surgery and he has another weapon in the passing game with Jerry Jeudy.
Defensively, Cleveland not only retained Shelby Harris, Za'Darius Smith, and Maurice Hurst, but they also added Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
With all that being said, let's look ahead to the 2024 season and predict the team's win total, division finish, and whether or not they make the playoffs.
What will the Browns record be?
While Cameron Ellis offered a prediction of 9-8 for the Browns earlier this offseason, this prediction has them finishing slightly better. Cleveland has some issues to overcome, including the absence of Nick Chubb for the first month and the toughest schedule in the league.
Having said that, they have a defense that is strong enough to keep them in every game. They'll drop a couple they shouldn't but will also pull off a couple of improbable wins on the way to a 10-7 finish.
Where will the Browns finish in the AFC North
That might feel like a let down considering they went 11-6 last season with Deshaun Watson missing 12 games. It's true they're better when he's under center (even if he hasn't been the elite player they hoped for). They also have a better QB2 in Jameis Winston. The problem is that their schedule is going to make life much tougher in 2024, leaving them in third place in the toughest division in football.
Cincinnati Bengals 11-6
Baltimore Ravens 11-6
Cleveland Browns 10-7
Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8
For the second year in a row, all four teams finish with winning records.
Will the Browns make the playoffs?
The Bengals were 9-8 in 2023 and finished in last place. They were the only team in the AFC North to miss the playoffs. This year, they finish first with an 11-6 record in our prediction, defeating the Ravens in a tiebreaker. They each make the playoffs with the Browns also earning a Wild Card spot.
Pittsburgh is in last place and while it's easy to predict a losing season, they haven't had one yet under Mike Tomlin. If he could pull off wins with Kenny Pickett, he's going to do fine with Russell Wilson. But they still finish outside of the playoff picture.