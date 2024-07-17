Browns QB Deshaun Watson named to top-10 'most to prove' list
By Randy Gurzi
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports released his top 10 players with the most to prove entering training camp and to no one's surprise, the first name on his list is Deshaun Watson. The controversial quarterback enters his third season with the Cleveland Browns and has yet to prove they made the right move in trading for him.
The Browns surrendered three first-round picks and a third-rounder in their trade with the Houston Texans and signed Watson to a five-year extension worth $230 million. So far, they've been repaid with 12 games played and 22 missed.
That's why Benjamin says Watson doesn't necessarily need to prove his worth in training camp but in the regular season.
"Technically, Deshaun Watson probably has more to prove in-season, considering he's played just 12 games for Cleveland since his polarizing arrival. After a limited throwing schedule in the spring, however, he's got additional questions to answer about the durability of his surgically repaired shoulder, not to mention his comfort and chemistry within new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's system." — Benjamin, CBS Sports
When Watson joined the Browns, we were all on "suspension watch." We knew he would be suspended but not for how long. Once that ended, we jumped into "rust watch" as we waited for Watson to shake off the rust. There was also "zip watch," where we needed to see how hard he could throw the ball, which kicked into overdrive after the shoulder injury.
MORE: Browns offensive lineman makes bold claim about Deshaun Watson's progress
Now, there could be "comfort watch" added to the mix as he learns to work with Ken Dorsey.
After more than two years, it's tiring hearing all the reasons Watson can't live up to his reputation. The Browns aren't in a position to move on from him anytime soon but they can begin to look in 2025. That's why Benjamin is correct in his assessment.
Watson needs to prove himself this season with the Browns. If not, he risks going down as one of the biggest flops of all-time.