Browns radio personality melts down over Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield comp
By Randy Gurzi
We were fooling ourselves if we didn’t expect this. One day after Deshaun Watson had a stinker for the Cleveland Browns, people are looking back at Baker Mayfield with fondness.
Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick for Cleveland in 2018, has found new life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He landed a lucrative extension this offseason, welcomed a daughter, and then started the season with four touchdown passes in a huge victory.
As for Watson, he continued to leave fans waiting for the rust to fall off.
That being said, questions are flying around about his job security. There are even fans openly pining for Mayfield, which led to a hilarious exchange on the Ken Carman Show. The always-entertaining Carman lost his cool when the very first caller of the day started out with the QB ratings for Watson vs. Mayfield (which happened to be 42.9 against 144).
Carman cuts off the caller and screams about how he can’t “undo the trade” and has no interest in debating the two signal-callers right out of the gate.
When Mayfield left following the 2021 season, it led to some interesting arguments. The high-profile player had his share of great moments but was often inconsistent and seemed to struggle in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
We can’t argue against the fact that the change has been good for him. And for Cleveland, the head coach seemed more comfortable with Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco under center. That’s not the case with Watson, however, who feels out of place.
The good news for Cleveland is that this is only one loss, so there’s no reason to panic. But with Watson looking as bad to start year three as he did when he debuted with the Browns, it’s understandable why some fans are struggling with their emotions.