Browns regular season awards: Unexpected defender for Rookie of the Year
With the Cleveland Browns likely resting starters in Week 18, let's hand out the team's regular season awards
By Randy Gurzi
Browns MVP: Myles Garrett, EDGE
While reading on JOK, it might have led to a question as to why Myles Garrett didn't get the Browns Defensive Player of the Year Award. The truth is that he winds up with an even more important distinction as the team's MVP for the 2023 season.
They've had several players stand out and deliver in big-time moments. Kareem Hunt has been great at punching the ball in near the goal line, Dustin Hopkins was perfect from beyond 50 yards, and Joe Flacco led an offensive resurgence that saw both Amari Cooper and David Njoku take off.
Winning 11 games and earning a spot in the playoffs doesn't happen without every one of those guys. They all answered the call when they were needed but there's no denying that Garrett has been the consistent force leading the way on defense.
After 16 games, he has 42 tackles and 14 sacks plus he's the No. 1 edge defender in the NFL according to PFF. He's easily the top pass rusher right now but he's also been stellar in run defense. What really makes Garrett special, however, is the way he alters game plans.
Garrett went five weeks without a sack before notching one in Week 17 but that freed things up for others. Teams often dedicate two and even three blockers to No. 95 which has helped Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronwko, and Dalvin Tomlinson all put up decent numbers when they've been on the field. A threat to change the game on any snap, Garrett will be the defensive catalyst if they are to have any success this postseason.