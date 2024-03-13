Browns retain another key player ahead of official free agency start
Browns GM Andrew Berry kept more pending free agents than expected
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into free agency, teams have to figure out how to balance their pending free agents while also looking for upgrades on the open market. So far in 2024, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been doing just that.
He got the legal tampering period started by re-signing two key defenders Za'Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst. He then turned his attention to the open market where he agreed to terms with linebacker Jordan Hicks, quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Nyheim Hines. That didn't stop him from also keeping Shelby Harris and Michael Dunn — a versatile backup offensive lineman.
On Wednesday morning, Berry was at it once again with news breaking that the Browns re-signed punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year deal.
Bojorquez has been a cold-weather kicker his entire career. He started with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and then headed to Green Bay to play for the Packers in 2021. He joined Cleveland in 2022 and has been there ever since.
Corey Bojorquez was a huge weapon for the Browns in 2023
Lost in the defensive dominance and the arrival of Joe Flacco was how important Bojorquez was to the Browns success in 2023.
His powerful leg often flipped the field, keeping the defense from being put in a bad spot when the offense struggled. In their Week 11 win over Pittsburgh, Bojorquez was asked to punt eight times and pinned the Steelers inside the 20 three times. That's huge in a 13-10 win.
He was even better in Week 15 as Cleveland knocked off Chicago 20-17. The offense made the comeback but Bojorquez pinned the Bears inside the 20 on five of his nine punts. That helped keep the score within reach so the comeback was possible.
In addition to his work as a punter, he's also been a trusted holder on field goals. This is a re-signing that won't get the attention it deserves but it's very important.