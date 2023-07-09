Browns rumor: DeAndre Hopkins still an option if market 'completely dries up'
• DeAndre Hopkins still has eyes for the Browns
• Cleveland has never been that interested in signing him
• The only way it works is if his price comes down significantly
By Randy Gurzi
Until DeAndre Hopkins signs somewhere in free agency, his name will continue to float around the Cleveland Browns.
This continues to happen due in part to his relationship with Deshaun Watson as well as the fact that Hopkins has Cleveland on his list of teams.
The problem is, the Browns have not had the same interest. Sure, Watson has said that he would love to work with Hopkins again but the front office feels good about Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
That's one point Jake Trotter made when he said the only way the Browns would sign Hopkins is if his market "completely dries up" and he ends up with a very affordable contract.
While Trotter says they would sign Hopkins on a cheap deal, he adds that signing him to their roster is "not something they've ever been interested in."
Trotter isn't the only Cleveland reporter saying the Browns have no interest in Hopkins either. Not too long ago, Mary Kay Cabot said you can "take it to the bank" Cleveland is currently not interested
Yet despite every insider saying there's no mutual interest — and the fact that Cleveland set up no visit with Hopkins — the two parties keep being connected by rumors.
So why won't the DeAndre Hopkins to the Browns rumors die?
Hopkins continues to be linked to Cleveland for a couple of reasons. One is that fan bases on the internet never take no for an answer. Fans can see all the proof they want that the team has no interest in a player but they won't give up until the idea is dead — and in this case, it will take Hopkins signing elsewhere.
Another reason is Hopkins' camp seems to be trying to build leverage. They're floating the idea that if a team with a competitive roster were to match the contracts being floated by the Titans and Patriots, he would sign it. And they have no problem suggesting the Browns could be interested, even if that's simply trying to get someone else to make a move.
In all reality, it appears Hopkins is no longer seen by NFL general managers as a game-changer — similar to what we saw with Julio Jones in free agency a few years ago. Teams aren't convinced he's going to move the needle and that includes the Browns, who prefer their younger in-house options.