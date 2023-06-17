Browns never intended to sign DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins was constantly being tied to the Cleveland Browns but there was never any mutual interest from the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his career and he put up some elite numbers while working with Deshaun Watson during their days with the Houston Texans. That connection led to an assumption that the Cleveland Browns would want to reunite the two star players once Hopkins hit the open market.
In fact, the Browns were even the betting favorite at one point to land Hopkins — primarily due to the fact that Watson was campaigning for him.
However, it's now being reported that Cleveland never had any intention of bringing Hopkins in. She stated this after saying the team truly believes Elijah Moore is going to be the guy that takes this offense to the next level.
Browns have a potential game-changer in Elijah Moore
Cabot is absolutely right that Moore is the player that kept Cleveland from truly pursuing Hopkins. Sure, they likely kicked the idea around — as every team should have — but when they look at this receiving corps, it has the potential to be a major strength.
Amari Cooper continues to be one of the most consistent weapons and is a true No. 1 — even if people think he's not since he isn't an outspoken diva. Cooper even had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards, and nine touchdowns in an offense that wasn't as focused on the pass as it will be in 2023.
Donovan Peoples-Jones also had a big campaign, primarily working with Jacoby Brissett. He pulled down 61 passes for 839 yards and could do even more with Watson and the fact that he's playing for a new deal in 2024.
As much as each of them will benefit from a full season of Watson, it's Moore who changes things. He has the speed, quickness, and savvy to find himself open at all times. He's also already building a rapport with Watson.
Moore is also expected to truly reach his potential in Cleveland. While he flashed with the Jets, they never had consistent quarterback play, whereas the Browns will now that Watson is under center and eligible to play.