Conflicting reports on DeAndre Hopkins interest in Browns surface
By Randy Gurzi
Maybe we spoke too soon on the DeAndre Hopkins situation.
Late Thursday, it was reported by Josina Anderson that Hopkins was unlikely to land with the Cleveland Browns. She stated money wasn't the main concern but that they felt comfortable with the guys they had.
Now on Friday, things have changed as Aaron Wilson reported that the Browns and Hopkins continue to have a strong mutual interest. In fact, Cleveland has suddenly become the betting favorite to land the Pro Bowl wide receiver.
It was also said that Deshaun Watson, a former teammate of Hopkins during their time in Houston, has let the front office know of his desire to rejoin forces with his former No. 1 wideout. Watson has said as much publicly, so the idea of him getting into the ear of the decision-makers isn't surprising.
DeAndre Hopkins would give the Browns an insane offense
Adding Hopkins would give any receiving corps a boost but for the Browns, it could really put them over the top. Right now, they have Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Marquise Goodwin at receiver. Then, there's David Njoku and Jordan Akins at tight end.
That's impressive enough without even throwing in one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb.
Adding Hopkins would then create the problem of having "too many mouths to feed" which really isn't a bad problem at all. Perhaps someone becomes the odd man out but in order for Cleveland to compete in a loaded AFC North, they need to leave no stone unturned.