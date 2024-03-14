Browns rumored to have interest in former Deshaun Watson teammate
Clemson reunion coming to Cleveland?
By Randy Gurzi
So far this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have already added Jerry Jeudy to their receiving corps via trade with the Denver Broncos. But they might not be done there.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic says they'll still be looking to add more depth at wide receiver and one player he says they're internally discussing is Hunter Renfrow. A former 1,000-yard receiver, Renfrow was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
Renfrow had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards in 2021 and ended up signing a two-year extension ahead of the 2022 campaign. That was supposed to keep him on the roster through 2024 but following two sub-par seasons, he was let go. A huge part of the equation during his struggles was Josh McDaniels but even with him out, the Raiders felt it was best to move on.
Hunter Renfrow has ties to Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Cleveland hasn't reached out to Renfrow officially and there's no meeting currently set. That could change in a hurry, however, since free agency is often moving fast. What we do know is that their quarterback already knows what he brings to a team.
Watson and Renfrow were teammates at Clemson from 2014-2016. They even won a title together with Renfrow hauling in the game-winning touchdown to lift the Tigers over Alabama with one second to play.
At 28 years of age, the veteran receiver should have plenty left in the tank. In Cleveland, he could serve as a trusted slot receiver who might not stretch the field but could be dangerous on third-down attempts. Throw in his rapport with Watson and this feels like a move that would be tempting to make.